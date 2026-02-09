Traffic advisory issued ahead of schools reopening

By Mike Sebalu

The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has urged the public to exercise increased caution while on roads to ensure the safety of children & other road users as schools officially re-open tomorrow, Tuesday February 10, for the new term.

Tomorrow, the new academic year begins, with children reporting back-to-school, a period often marked by increased traffic, especially around schools, highways, trading centres and residential areas.

According to the Directorate’s spokesperson Michael Kananura, the movement of learners, many of whom are young and vulnerable, increases the risk of road crashes if due care is not taken.

“All road users must play their respective roles in safeguarding lives during this period as motorists are reminded to reduce speed, especially near schools, pedestrian crossings and residential areas, obey traffic signs, road markings and instructions from traffic officers, avoid reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, distracted driving and driving under the influence among other offenses.

His comments follow a string of road crashes that have claimed several lives and left scores injured over the past one week.

The most recent road crash occurred on Sunday night at Kyakatebe village in Kasanda District along the Mityana–Mubende Fort Portal Road with the death toll rising to nine, up from the six who died on the spot yesterday.

Another road crash occurred along the Kampala- Gulu highway at Kakinzi village in Luwero District involving an Isuzu bus, registration number UBF 807D, belonging to YY Coaches Company. Seven people were injured and the police in Savanah Region are still investigating its cause.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo