Ugandan pharmacists call for establishment of research fund

Pharmacists under the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) call for the establishment of a pharmacist college as witnessed by other health professionals, to promote pharmaceutical profession in the region.

According to Dr. Jonans Tusiimire, the president PSU, there 12 accredited colleges within the East, Central and Southern Africa that attend to the needs of almost all other health professionals apart from Pharmacists.

He how sounded optimistic following the approval of their proposal they submitted in February with partners within the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) , supported by the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association, to the Annual General Meeting of Health Ministers in Eswatini, Kingdom of Eswatini, such kind of college.

“In February 2026, PSU with partners within the ECSA Health Community, supported by the Women’s Pharmacy Association, presented a proposal to establish a college of pharmacists and that proposal was actually accepted. We hope that this college is going to address some of our urgent needs as pharmacists in terms of professional development,” Tusiimire said.

On the other hand, the Society executive secretary Dr. Steven Lutoti, asked the government to create a dedicated pharmaceutical research fund that can support research in medicines that can support manufacturing of drugs.

“As the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, we are a body of pharmacists who are experts in drugs. We have the knowledge in making each and every medicine. Knowledge alone is not enough.

We are also hands-on people, but the constraint is we need money, we need the government to create a dedicated pharmaceutical research fund. A fund which can support research in medicines,manufacturing of drugs. Because most of the industries, even those which have been established are an extension of industries which are in Indiain China”, Mr Lutoti said.