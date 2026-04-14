ULS seeks cancellation of Ggaba mobile High Court session

By Sulaina Nakidde

KAMPALA: The Uganda Law Society (ULS) is seeking the cancellation of the mobile High Court Session at Ggaba Community Church Grounds involving the trial of Christopher Okello, the prime suspect in the killing of four toddlers at a day care center.

In a Protest Note dated April 13th, 2026 and addressed to the Chief Justice and the Principal Judge, the Bar Association argues that the trial must proceed at the designated High Court premises in Kampala.

According to the Protest Note authored by ULS Vice President Anthony Asiimwe, the trial must be conducted in strict compliance with the constitution, the Judicature Act and the established rules of procedure.

Asiimwe says that given that the court session is expected to resume tomorrow for further hearing, the law society has requested for an emergency physical or virtual meeting with the Chief Justice to address the Bar’s grave concerns regarding judicial independence, due process, and separation of powers.

The Uganda Law society (ULS) is opposed to what it has termed as a “rushed trial ” of Okello saying it amounts to institutional mob justice by the police, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the judiciary.

Speaking to journalists via zoom on Sunday, ULS President Isaac Ssemakadde claimed that Okello was never subjected to expert psychiatric examination as required to ascertain his mental capacity to stand trial, though a police report indicated that the suspect has been found to be mentally fit for trial. However, an earlier police report indicated that the suspect had been found to be mentally fit to stand trial.

He further expressed unfairness to refer the suspect to the crime scene where there are still fresh open wounds of parents and the Gaba community members since some of the victims have just been buried.

The first-ever Mobile High Court trial was organized by the Judiciary on the orders of president Museveni, a matter that the Bar association claims greatly undermines judicial independence. On April 4, President Museveni directed the Judiciary to conduct the trial of the suspect in the killing of the four toddlers at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Programme, in the community where the crime was committed, so that residents can witness justice being dispensed.

The killing of the toddlers on April 2 elicited intense grief and anger, with residents baying for the blood of the suspect. Okello, appeared before High Court Judge Alice Komuhangi during a public hearing of the case in Ggaba and pleaded not guilty to the four counts of murder, drawing shock and dismay from members of the public, with some booing him before the presiding judge cautioned them.

Meanwhile responding to concerns from the public about why Okello was being tried yet there appears to be overwhelming evidence that he committed heinous offence, the Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija, emphasized the importance of strict adherence to due process in the administration of justice, saying that courts must thoroughly examine evidence before reaching any verdict.

He made the remarks on Monday at Rubanda District Headquarters, while on a three-day tour of Southwestern Uganda to assess court performance and enhance service delivery

Yesterday, during the public trial in Ggaba, four parents whose children were brutally murdered delivered emotional testimonies before the mobile High Court sitting, confirming the deaths of their young ones. Their statements marked a significant development in the prosecution’s case against the prime suspect.

Earlier, emotional scenes unfolded during the trial when one of the grieving mothers fainted shortly after stepping down from the witness stand. After a court session that ran from 9am to about 6pm, Okello was further remanded to prison and the case adjourned to Wednesday 15th April for further hearing.

A mobile court conducts proceedings in a location or facility other than court premises, for a specified period of time.





Written by Reporter