UNEB recovers Koboko missing PLE scripts

By Barbra Anyait

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has recovered the missing Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) scripts of Integrated Science for learners of Bamure Primary School, Koboko district.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning by UNEB spokesperson Jenifer Kalule, the learners were tentatively awarded ‘X’ as a thorough check for the scripts was being conducted at the marking centres, followed by the school.

She says before the release of the results, they established that the scripts of 34 candidates of the said school were missing.

“It’s the investigation that led to the discovery of the sealed script envelop which was found intact in the lockable box of UNEB material in the office of the headmaster”, said Kalule in a statement.

She said, for avoidance of doubt, the envelope was first handed over to Koboko Central Police Station who collected it from the school and confirmed that it had not been tampered with.

She says, the scripts have now been passed on to UNEB for marking and subsequent grading of the candidates.

“The Board hereby reassures the parents and candidates of Bamure Primary School, and all concerned stakeholders that the scripts will be marked expeditiously and the candidates graded in time for the selection and placement exercise”, she added.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo