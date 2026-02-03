comment
menu Home chevron_right
News

UNEB recovers Koboko missing PLE scripts

Benjamin Ntalo | February 3, 2026

 

Photo Courtesy: Daily Monitor

 

By Barbra Anyait

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has recovered the missing Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) scripts of Integrated Science for learners of Bamure Primary School, Koboko district.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning by UNEB spokesperson Jenifer Kalule, the learners were tentatively awarded ‘X’ as a thorough check for the scripts was being conducted at the marking centres, followed by the school.

She says before the release of the results, they established that the scripts of 34 candidates of the said school were missing.

“It’s the investigation that led to the discovery of the sealed script envelop which was found intact in the lockable box of UNEB material in the office of the headmaster”, said Kalule in a statement.

She said, for avoidance of doubt, the envelope was first handed over to Koboko Central Police Station who collected it from the school and confirmed that it had not been tampered with.

She says, the scripts have now been passed on to UNEB for marking and subsequent grading of the candidates.

“The Board hereby reassures the parents and candidates of Bamure Primary School, and all concerned stakeholders that the scripts will be marked expeditiously and the candidates graded in time for the selection and placement exercise”, she added.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo

Related
Lawyer Mabirizi charged remanded over online attack on Chief Justice
Benjamin Ntalo | February 3, 2026
Related
Court framed four key issues for determination in 2026 General ...
Benjamin Ntalo | February 3, 2026
Related
President Museveni lines up six witnesses to defend his 2026 Election ...
Benjamin Ntalo | February 3, 2026

 KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

 

 

 

Go to album
  • cover play_circle_filled

    01. Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast
    Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    02. Arua Elections
    Arua Elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    03. Arua By-elections
    Arua By-elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    04. Ben On Parliament Podcast
    Ben On Parliament Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    05. NCD Podcast
    NCD Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    06. Gulu Compaigns
    Gulu Compaigns

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast
    Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Arua Elections
    Arua Elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Arua By-elections
    Arua By-elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Ben On Parliament Podcast
    Ben On Parliament Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    NCD Podcast
    NCD Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Gulu Compaigns
    Gulu Compaigns

play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
playlist_play