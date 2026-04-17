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UPDF officer sentenced to 30 years for murder

Ruth Anderah | April 17, 2026

A Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder.

Private Okello Ronald, attached to the 5th Division Engineering Regiment, was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge before the Lira High Court Judge Sarah Birungi Kalibala.

Court heard that the murder occurred in June 2024 at Abolonyero Village in Kole District.

Prosecution led by Jonathan Okello states that on the 29th of June, the convict instructed his wife, Ejang Doris, whom he suspected of having a relationship with Opio Geoffrey, to lure the victim to their home.

Prosecution told court that upon arrival, Opio Geoffrey was violently killed, and his body was later dumped about 100 meters away.

The accused fled the area but was later arrested in Pader District.

In her ruling, Justice Birungi noted that the convict, as a serving member of the armed forces, was entrusted with discipline and the lawful use of force, but instead abused that trust.

The 30 year sentence, the court said, is intended to punish the offender, deter similar crimes, and send a strong message that no one is above the law.

Written by Ruth Anderah

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 KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

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