URA recovers Shs1 billion in fines from smuggled electronics

By Fred Wambede

MBALE: The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has recovered over Shs1 billion in fines from traders involved in the smuggling of phones and other electronics in the eastern region.

The operation codenamed “You cannot smuggle a phone without paying taxes,” that started three weeks ago, was reportedly informed by the intelligence indicating a sharp rise in smuggling of phones and other electronics across the eastern Uganda-Kenya border.

The border stretches over 800 kilometres, presenting a vast expanse that is difficult to monitor effectively. Smugglers exploit this vastness, taking advantage of porous border areas, informal crossing points, and remote regions to carry out their activities.

In an interview with KFM, Mr Moses Wanjala Owino, the Manager Enforcement and border control eastern region described the operation as successful because they have recovered over Shs 1 billion in fines and taxes and several vehicles have been impounded.

“Our goal is to end smuggling and any form of illicit trade, stabilize the market, protect the genuine traders and local manufacturers, and improve tax collection. This operation is still ongoing,” he said.

Mr Wanjala urged traders to desist from smuggling saying they have a strong intelligence network and have expanded their operational coverage on all border points across the region.

“We want to let the traders know that our intelligence is up and it may not be easy for anyone to just go without paying taxes. So, the traders should always pass through the right channel to avoid losing their capital. Because once we get them, we are going to prosecute them,” he said.

Meanwhile during and earlier an interview with KFM, Brig. Gen. David Gonyi, UPDF Airforce Chief of Staff said the biggest challenge facing Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy is that Ugandans still believe that goods from abroad are better than the ones produced locally.

“And yet in the actual sense, from what we have seen, we have found that the products produced in the park are actually much better than the ones that are smuggled in from the neighbouring countries,” he said.

Brig. Gen. David Gonyi, said for instance Mbale Industrial Park product portfolio covers 150 types of products including electronics and electrical appliances, textiles and garments, building materials, chemical products but wondered why traders would still prefer to import.

“For instance, more than 50 items are being produced in this Mbale Industrial park and are quality products. So, we call upon the people who still cross the border, to source for some of these items here locally at a very cheap price,” he said.

The park, which started in August 2018 has so far attracted 75 factories of various types. Among them, 55 factories have been completed and are operational, while the remaining 20 are in active construction phases.

