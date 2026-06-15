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Zambia Chief Justice advocates for ADR to ease case backlog

The Chief Justice of Zambia, Dr.Mumba Malila, has called on African judiciaries to strengthen the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms (ADR) as a way of improving access to justice and reducing case backlogs in courts.

 

Speaking during his official visit to Uganda, Dr. Malila commended the founders and members of the African Chief Justices’ Forum for promoting initiatives aimed at strengthening justice systems across the continent.

 

He said African countries face many similar challenges in the administration of justice and should work together to find common solutions.

 

“Rapid population growth and the increasing number of disputes have placed significant pressure on justice systems, creating a growing demand for efficient and accessible dispute resolution mechanisms”, noted Dr.Malila.

 

He highlighted Alternative Dispute Resolution, commonly known as ADR, as one of the most important developments in modern justice administration.

 

According to Dr. Malila, ADR enables courts to resolve disputes without lengthy litigation while preserving relationships between the parties involved.

“Unlike conventional court proceedings, which determine winners and losers, ADR seeks mutually acceptable outcomes through dialogue, mediation, and compromise.

 

Dr. Malila said successful mediation allows parties to identify the root causes of their disagreements, reach settlements amicably, and continue their relationships with mutual respect.

 

The Zambian Chief Justice also emphasized that many African constitutions recognize and support alternative justice mechanisms, making the promotion of ADR part of the constitutional mandate of judicial institutions.

 

He urged African judiciaries to continue strengthening ADR initiatives to ensure justice is delivered efficiently while promoting social harmony, reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence within communities.

 

Dr. Malila is in Uganda on an official visit to the Judiciary.

 

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