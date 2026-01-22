Zeija appointed new Chief Justice

By Ruth Anderah

KAMPALA: President Yoweri Museveni has appointed a new Chief Justice of the Republic of Uganda.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the President, exercising powers vested in him under Article 142(1) of the 1995 Constitution and acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed Honourable Justice Flavian Zeija as the new Chief Justice.

Justice Zeija’s appointment follows his vetting and approval by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, in line with constitutional requirements.

He succeeds Chief Justice Emeritus Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, who officially retired after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on Sunday, January, 18, 2026.

Before this appointment, Justice Zeija served as the Principal Judge and was the Deputy Chief Justice at the time of his appointment.

The appointment comes at a critical time when some presidential candidates who lost in the recent general elections have begun filing presidential election petitions, challenging President Museveni’s victory.

Justice Zeija is expected to play a key role in overseeing the handling of these election-related cases.

He appeared on Thursday morning before parliament’s Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for formal vetting procedures.

