Activists speak out on Museveni “bullet” threats.

By Bussein Samilu

President Museveni’s caution to his rivals against provoking the army has drawn criticism from human rights activists, some calling it unconstitutional.

While addressing journalists at his Kisozi farm on Wednesday evening, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni, warned supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party against engaging in demonstrations during the election period.

He said he heard the NUP candidate Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine saying security officers are small in numbers compared to the rioters.

Mr. Museveni urged voters not listen to him because every soldier has 120 bullets, warning that those who do not heed to this warning shall face regret.

However, Speaking to Daily Monitor, Dr. Livingstone Ssewanyana, the Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, said threatening citizens with bullets undermines the constitution.

“An election must be peaceful. The president is also a candidate and must be treated as such. Warning the population with guns and bullets is unconstitutional”, said Dr. Ssewanyana in an interview with Daily Monitor.

Voicing similar sentiments, Political Scientist Dr Juma Kakuba Sultan of Kyambogo University said reliance on intimidation signals a government running out of options.

“That is what authoritarian regimes do when civic space is shrinking. A government that has ruled for 40 years should be campaigning on achievements, not fear”, he said.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo