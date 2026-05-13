FDC Rejects Museveni’s Violence Claims After Inauguration Speech

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has strongly dismissed President Yoweri Museveni’s accusations linking opposition parties to violence during the January 2026 general elections, describing the claims as an attempt to scapegoat the opposition.

While delivering his inauguration speech at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Tuesday, President Museveni accused the National Unity Platform (NUP) and some members of the FDC of engaging in violence during the electoral period.

“I also congratulate the other parties such as the Democratic Party and Uganda People’s Congress that participated in the elections without using violence, unlike the party of NUP and some few elements of FDC that were using violence,” Museveni said.

The President also urged political actors under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) to establish clear guidelines governing election conduct.

“The parties under IPOD should clearly lay out agreed guidelines on the dos and don’ts of elections management,” he added.

However, FDC president Patrick Amuriat rejected the allegations, insisting that the party has consistently championed peaceful political engagement.

Speaking to KFM, Amuriat said Museveni’s remarks were intended to divert attention from concerns raised by the opposition regarding the handling of the elections.

“I would like to reject those accusations with the contempt they deserve. We have been a peaceful political organisation, we were peaceful during the election, and we shall remain peaceful in the future. We do not believe in violence,” Amuriat said.

He further urged the President to pay attention to the concerns of Ugandans regarding electoral reforms and peaceful democratic processes.

“This should also be an opportunity for me to address Mr Museveni directly he needs to listen to what the population is saying, because Ugandans have always yearned for peaceful elections,” he added.

President Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive term after securing victory in the disputed January elections, further extending his tenure as one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.