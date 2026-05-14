ULS launches Shs 2 bn Sovereignty Defence Fund

KAMPALA: The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has announced the launch of a fundraising drive for a Sovereignty Defence Fund worth over Shs. 2.3 billion to facilitate a measured, professional, and lawful defence of the Constitution.

According to the Society’s Vice President Anthony Asiimwe, one the intentions is to create awareness about the Protection Sovereignty Bill, 2026 that was passed recently by the 11th Parliament, among other pertinent issues.

“The reason we are doing this, you realize, in most cases, all the laws that are passed, the members of the public are never educated, they are never aware. Yet this is the role of government,” he said.

He added, “This is really aimed at uniting legal, civic and economic voices inside Uganda and across the world to align before and after the assent. But now we are saying the bill has been assented too, and we are focusing on what we can benefit, what we can do with these groups to fight this war,”

According to the ULS, part of this money will be used for public education at a cost of Shs 266 million and this will be done through the slogans with radio,

Television, print and national dialogues so that every Ugandan understands what this law actually does.

The other portion of funds has also been itemised to cover Coalitions & Diaspora Coordination at a cost of Shs. 550m and this will be done through uniting legal, civic and economic voices inside Uganda and across the world to align before and after assent.

While addressing journalists at the ULS offices in Kamwokya, Mr Asiime added that much of this money will be spent on Litigation & Victim Support with Shs1.220billion. This will be done through strategic constitutional petitions, regional and international filings.

“At the heart of this work, Shs400m will be spent on a Legal Aid Fund to defend, on a moment’s notice, the first journalists, CSO, leaders, editors and families prosecuted under the Act,” he added.

High-Level Advocacy will cost Shs78m and this will be through evidence-based engagement with the Presidency, Parliament, the EAC, the African Commission and diplomatic missions, while there is still time to seek amendment, delay or review.

The acting Secretary General ULS Mr Babu Ssali, said this fund is not a charity but the fund will be used to protect the sovereignty of the country.

“I would like to say that this is a call to the members of the public not to think that the Sovereignty Defence Fund is a form of charity. This is not money that is going to go to the coffers of the Uganda Law Society and simply sit there to aid our daily running of activities, but rather one that is going to be used in defence of the sovereignty of the Republic of Uganda,” he said.

He called on each Ugandan to adhere to the call to avoid ULS defying its mandate under Section 3, 2E and 2B.

The Uganda Law Society has previously sharply criticised the proposed National Sovereignty Bill, warning it undermines constitutional principles, concentrates power in the executive, and risks eroding fundamental rights without public consent.