ADJUMANI WEST BY-ELECTION: ELECTORAL COMMISSION MONITORS POLLS AS VOTER TURNOUT REMAINS LOW

Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama is in Adjumani West County to monitor today’s parliamentary by-election, accompanied by other senior Electoral Commission officials.

The by-election seeks to replace former area MP, General Moses Ali, who died in July. Low voter turnout has been reported at several polling stations.

“Polling in the Adjumani West by-election started at 7 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. He says the Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, commissioners and senior management have been deployed across the constituency to supervise the exercise and ensure a free, fair and transparent election without violence, voter intimidation or bribery,” Muchunguzi said.

The contest is between independent candidate Gasper Draga and National Resistance Movement flag bearer James Leku Pilli, following the withdrawal of Patrick Tandrupasi and Ben Anyama.

Draga has already cast his vote at Lajopi Ginary Polling Station. Speaking shortly after voting, he described the campaign period as free and fair and expressed confidence in winning the election.

Adjumani West has more than 51,000 registered voters across 114 polling stations.

By Darias Mark Wassajja & Khalil Ibrahim Manzil