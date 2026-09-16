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Pearl of Africa Golf Series tees off at Entebbe Club

The 2026 Pearl of Africa Golf Series has teed off at Entebbe Club with a Pro-Am tournament bringing together professional and amateur golfers.

 

The four-day championship runs from today until Sunday, with the main professional event set to start tomorrow, Thursday.

 

The tournament carries a Shs70 million prize purse and marks Uganda’s first official World Ranking professional golf event under the Sunshine Development and B.E.T Tour.

 

Uganda’s professional golfers are led by Ronald Rugumayo, who enters the competition on the back of victories in the Uganda Professional Open and the Pro Tee tournament.

 

Golfers from Uganda, Kenya, South Africa and Eswatini are taking part in the championship, which is also expected to promote tourism as participants visit different parts of the country.

By Brian Kawalya 

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