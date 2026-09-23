Four Ugandans flagged off for Lusaka 2026 Absa Marathon

Four Ugandan runners are heading to Lusaka, Zambia, to compete in the 2026 Absa Marathon Zambia slated for this Saturday.

The team comprises Peter Akwech, Joseph Kinyeni Munyua, Sylvia Chelangat and Hajara Lubega, who finished first and second in the men’s and women’s 25-kilometre races at the Absa 7 Hills Run in Kampala.

The four have been flagged off with Absa Bank Uganda covering their travel, accommodation and other logistical costs.

The Head Client and Digital Marketing at Absa Bank Uganda Billy Bisanga says the bank is committed to promote talent in sports.

“Four of our winners from the ABSA KH3 7 Hills Run 2026 edition and particularly two men and two women an improvement from what we had last year where it was just one of each and this time we’re sending two men two women to the ABSA Zambia Marathon and one of the most important things about this marathon is that it’s a world athletics accredited platform and we are expecting to hear some really great stories of our runners and yes forward to cheering them on from ABSA,” Bisanga

The Absa Marathon Zambia is a World Athletics-certified road race featuring 42, 21 and 10-kilometre events.