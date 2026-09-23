UNEB to release 2026 time tables today

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will today release the timetables for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odong has urged print media organisations to find space for these time tables so the public can have the right information and in good time.

“We have organized here in the Media Center. I think it will be in the morning, we shall be addressing a press conference where we shall publish the timetables for PLE, UCE and UACE, so that the public has the correct information. And we also plead that for the print media, you have done this before and you could also still do it again, find some space in the newspapers, daily monitor, to put it there so that that can also act as another source of information so that our people have the right information,” Odong stated.

Meanwhile, UNEB has noted that areas of examination malpractice have been narrowed down with just a few incidents witnessed during the previous year’s examination period in different parts of the country.

According to the Board’s Executive Director Dan Odong, this milestone has been achieved with the support of the district Inspectors of Schools and the security agencies among others.

“We are now down to the classroom. What we are seeing now in the last one or two years is where malpractice is now happening in the examination room by unscrupulous corrupt persons whom we have deployed as invigilators, allowing themselves to be compromised and allowing unauthorized persons to enter the exam room and assist the candidates. We must ensure that the correct people are identified, properly trained and assigned the duties of managing examinations in the examination rooms,” Odong concluded.