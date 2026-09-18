Turkish embassy in Kampala closed temporary over PLU protest

The Turkish Embassy in Kampala has announced closure of its offices today as supporters of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) pressure group plan to gather for a demonstration outside the mission.

The protest was announced by PLU chairman General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Chief of Defence Forces.

PLU General Secretary Fadil Twalla on Thursday evening rallied supporters and well-wishers to assemble at Lugogo Cricket Oval today from 8 a.m.

He called for discipline and warned that security would deal firmly with anyone who tries to disrupt the procession.

The embassy announced the temporary closure in a press statement released on Thursday, as a precaution because of the planned gathering in its vicinity.

This is not the first such call. An earlier demonstration set for July was postponed after talks between PLU leaders and Turkish officials.

At the centre of the dispute is Ugandan critic Fred Lumbuye, who lives in Türkiye. General Muhoozi has demanded that Turkish authorities hand him over or expel him.

The row has also touched on Uganda’s role in Somalia and the Standard Gauge Railway contract with a Turkish firm.

By Daniel Kibet