Over 1,000 players expected at East Africa Badminton Challenge

More than 1,000 players are expected to participate in the 2026 East Africa Badminton Challenge at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

The tournament is scheduled to start on October 14 and will bring together badminton players from across the East African region.

City Tyres Marketing Manager Herbert Bashasha says the tournament is part of an initiative by Mandela Group to promote youth development through sports.

Bashasha says participation in sports helps young people develop talent while promoting teamwork, discipline and healthy lifestyles.

He says the regional competition will also provide a platform for Ugandan players to compete against athletes from other East African countries and contribute to the growth of badminton in Uganda.

“As Mandela Group, of course as part of our give back to the community, and you know we’ve always supported sports. It’s not only badminton, but we support football, we support chess, we support basketball and cricket in Uganda. The main objective is to nurture that young talent, I can proudly say we’ve seen a big growth of badminton in Uganda. Not only in Uganda, but also East Africa’’. He said.