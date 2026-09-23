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Museveni confirms attendance at Tooro coronation

FORT PORTAL. President Museveni will attend the coronation of Prince Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new Omukama of Tooro on September 29, the Central Organising Committee has confirmed.

 

The President will be the chief guest at the ceremony, which marks the kingdom’s latest royal transition.

 

The confirmation was announced on Tuesday during a preparatory meeting at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City, chaired by Fr Isaiah Mayombo and attended by organising committee members and senior government officials.

 

Among those present were Tourism Minister Tom Butime, who serves as the liaison between the central government and Tooro Kingdom, and State Minister for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo.

 

Fr Charles Oyo, the publicity committee chairperson, described the President’s confirmation as a major boost to preparations, saying his attendance signifies state endorsement of the ceremony.

 

Prince Nyabongo is expected to move to Rwengoma Palace on September 26 before making a ceremonial procession to Karuziika Palace on September 28, ahead of the coronation the following day.

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