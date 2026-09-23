President Museveni directs officials to fast track AFCON preparations

By Brian Kawalya

President Yoweri Museveni has directed government institutions to speed up Uganda’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027).

President Museveni issued the directive after meeting CAF Secretary General Samson Adamu and members of Uganda’s National AFCON Task Force at State House Entebbe on Tuesday evening.

The technical team is in the country to assess facilities ahead of the tournament.

He called for faster progress on stadium infrastructure, training grounds, roads, airport facilities and accommodation, particularly in the upcountry host cities.

The President stressed that all facilities must be completed on time and meet CAF’s required standards. He also pledged to address outstanding challenges and ensure Uganda is adequately prepared for the continental showpiece.

Uganda will co-host AFCON 2027 with Kenya and Tanzania from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Education and Sports assured Ugandans of the country’s readiness to co-host the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

The government has committed significant sums of money to promote Uganda’s image and position the country as a leading tourism destination in East Africa. This includes the Shs 37.85 Billion for marketing and promoting “Destination Uganda” to showcase the country’s unique attractions and potential for long-term economic growth.