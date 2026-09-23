African youth tipped on impactful leadership

The former United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Tanzania, Christine Musisi, has challenged African youth leaders to focus on impacting societies rather than personal ambitions noting that leadership should be measured by the people they are able to influence.

She made the remarks during a leadership symposium held at Makerere University, under the theme, “Leadership Beyond the Ballot”.

The symposium brought together elected youth leaders and experienced leaders to share experiences and lessons on effective leadership.

Musisi implored the leaders to develop ambitious visions focused on transforming the communities they serve, arguing that leadership should remain centred on people rather than the individual holding office.

She also described trust as a critical component of leadership, urging youth leaders to fulfil their promises and respect people’s time.