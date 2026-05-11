NRM, SPLM sign cooperation pact to deepen regional ties

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and South
Sudan’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) have
signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening
political cooperation, human capital development and regional
Integration.
Speaking during the signing ceremony in Kampala this morning,
NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said Uganda and
South Sudan share strong historical and economic ties, noting
that Uganda exports more goods to South Sudan than any other
East African country.
“Because of this relationship, many Ugandans are working in
South Sudan. During the campaigns, Ugandans living there even
returned to support President Museveni’s campaign,” Todwong
Said.
The NRM Director Legal Enoch Barata said that the agreement
seeks to strengthen party capacity, promote democratic
governance and empower women and youth.
He added that the pact will also improve communication between
the two parties and support joint resource mobilisation initiatives
rooted in Pan-Africanism and socio-economic transformation.
By Shabibah Nakirigya