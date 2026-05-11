NRM, SPLM sign cooperation pact to deepen regional ties

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and South

Sudan’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) have

signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening

political cooperation, human capital development and regional

Integration.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Kampala this morning,

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said Uganda and

South Sudan share strong historical and economic ties, noting

that Uganda exports more goods to South Sudan than any other

East African country.

“Because of this relationship, many Ugandans are working in

South Sudan. During the campaigns, Ugandans living there even

returned to support President Museveni’s campaign,” Todwong

Said.

The NRM Director Legal Enoch Barata said that the agreement

seeks to strengthen party capacity, promote democratic

governance and empower women and youth.

He added that the pact will also improve communication between

the two parties and support joint resource mobilisation initiatives

rooted in Pan-Africanism and socio-economic transformation.

By Shabibah Nakirigya