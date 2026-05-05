Parliament Races to Pass Amended Sovereignty Bill Amid Internal Dissent

BY KFM REPORTER

Kampala — Parliament is this afternoon expected to consider the controversial Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, at its second and third readings in what signals a fast-tracked effort to pass the legislation.

The 2pm plenary sitting comes weeks after Speaker Anita Among adjourned the House sine die in April, a move that had temporarily halted legislative business and cast uncertainty over the Bill’s fate.

The proposed law, which the government has defended as necessary to safeguard Uganda against foreign interference, seeks to regulate foreign funding and the operations of individuals and organisations deemed to be acting on behalf of foreign interests.

In its initial form, the Bill attracted widespread criticism for proposing stiff penalties, including fines of up to Shs4 billion for companies and prison sentences of up to 20 years for individuals found in breach of its provisions.

However, following public backlash, the government has reportedly tabled amendments ahead of today’s sitting, with some of the harsher clauses said to have been dropped or revised.

Among the most contentious proposals was a provision classifying Ugandan nationals in the diaspora as “foreigners,” effectively requiring them to register with government before financing certain activities in the country. Critics argued that the clause risked alienating Ugandans abroad and undermining remittance flows.

Opposition leaders, led by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, have dismissed the Bill as redundant and unconstitutional, warning that it could be used to stifle dissent and restrict civic space.

“This law is not about sovereignty; it is about control,” one opposition legislator said, adding that existing laws already address concerns related to national security and foreign influence.

Meanwhile, Government Chief Whip Denis Obua has convened an impromptu meeting of the NRM parliamentary caucus at 9am today at the Office of the President.

Although the official agenda has not been disclosed, sources indicate that the Sovereignty Bill is among the key issues to be discussed. In a May 4 notice, Mr Obua urged all ruling party MPs to attend in person, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

The developments come just days after President Museveni distanced himself from the Bill in its current form, noting that some of its provisions do not reflect his original proposals.

Today’s sitting is therefore expected to test party cohesion within the ruling National Resistance Movement, as well as Parliament’s appetite to pass a law that has stirred both political and public debate.