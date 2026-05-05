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Opposition MPs Hold Urgent Meeting Over Sovereignty Bill

Tension is mounting at Parliament as Members of Parliament prepare to debate the controversial Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026. Security has been significantly heightened, with several roads leading to Parliament’s main gate closed off.

 

Meanwhile, ruling party MPs under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) are holding a caucus meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister’s conference hall, where they are strategizing on how to handle the bill, which appears on today’s order paper.

 

On the other side, opposition MPs, led by Joel Ssenyonyi, are also meeting within Parliament to coordinate their approach.

 

Ssenyonyi criticized the closure of access roads, describing it as a sign of fear by the government.

 

“They are afraid because they know what they are doing is not right. Even the Bible says the guilty run when no one is chasing them. That explains the heavy security deployment,” he said.

 

He added that the opposition is prepared for a robust intellectual contest over the bill.

 

“My message is especially to our colleagues in the NRM,” Ssenyonyi noted, signaling readiness for a heated parliamentary debate.

 

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