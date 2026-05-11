PFF criticizes road closures ahead of Museveni swearing-in

The opposition People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) has criticized the government’s decision to close several roads and declare Tuesday a public holiday ahead of President-elect Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony, describing the measures as an unnecessary inconvenience to Ugandans.

The government says the restrictions are intended to guarantee security and maintain order in and around Kampala during and after the inauguration ceremony, which will take place at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Addressing journalists Monday morning at the party headquarters in Kampala, PFF spokesperson and secretary general Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda questioned why such restrictions were necessary if the president genuinely secured what authorities described as an overwhelming victory in the January 2026 presidential election.

Ssemujju argued that preventing people from going to work and restricting movement, instead of allowing citizens to freely celebrate along the streets, suggested the country’s situation was “far from normal.”

“Museveni is closing roads starting today after what he described as an overwhelming victory that will be formalized tomorrow. What Ugandans need to understand is that, for the last four decades under Museveni’s rule, the country has continued to face serious challenges,” Ssemujju said.

“Whether it is healthcare, education or public infrastructure, the problems remain unresolved. We had a relatively young Museveni taking power 41 years ago, but he has failed to deliver on the critical needs of the country,” he added.

Ssemujju further warned Ugandans to prepare for what he described as “another difficult five years” under Museveni’s leadership, citing persistent poverty, weak public services and inadequate infrastructure.

Asked whether the PFF would attend the swearing-in ceremony, Ssemujju said the party saw no reason to participate in what he described as celebrations of a disputed election outcome.

Earlier, another opposition figure, Frank Bulira, a former presidential candidate for the Revolutionary People’s Party, also announced he would boycott the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to KFM, Bulira rejected the election results announced by Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byabakama.

“I do believe that the results Mr. Byabakama declared were not the genuine results. We have been demanding that results from different polling stations be released, as the Constitution requires, but that has not been done,” Bulira said.

“We cannot be part of what we consider a fraudulent process and its outcome. Even if I had been invited, I would not attend because it would amount to betraying Ugandans,” he added.

Meanwhile, the organizing committee says preparations for the inauguration are complete. The ceremony will be held under the theme: “Protecting the Gains: Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status.”

Several regional leaders have already arrived in Uganda for the event, including H.E Salva Kiir, H.E Felix Tshisekedi and H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Also attending is H.E Azouz Nasri, representing Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Despite anticipation surrounding the ceremony, parts of Kampala’s central business district remained unusually quiet Monday morning, with some residents telling KFM they chose to stay away because of uncertainty surrounding security arrangements.

Heavy joint security deployment remained visible across Kampala and Wakiso districts ahead of the inauguration.