Orthodox Bishop calls for patience in enforcement of Building Control Act

By Godfrey Matsiko

The Bishop of the Orthodox Diocese of Jinja and Eastern Uganda, Silvester Kisitu has asked the government to exercise patience while implementing the Building Control (Amendment) Act, 2026, a law that tightens regulations and improves compliance and safety standards across the sector.

Bishop Kisitu was addressing the faithful during the Orthodox Easter celebrations service in Jinja, where he urged government to address public concerns about the Building Control Law to ensure it serves the intended purpose of effective regulation of the sector.

“The laws are all good and are needed to bring order to the sector, but the tone used and manner in which they are introduced should not be brutal. It should take into account that many of our people are poor and struggle to just survive. We hope that a calmer tone and voice shall be used on our people, they are already scared and worried. They need a reassuring voice”, said Bishop Kisitu.

Bishop’s Kisitu’s concerns come just days after the government, through the National Building Review Board (NBRB), rolled out reforms in the building sector following the amendment, assent, and commencement of the Act.

Addressing the media at the Uganda Media Centre earlier, the NBRB’s Executive Secretary, Eng. Flavia Bwire explained that the reforms are intended to promote safety, order, and accountability in Uganda’s building sector.

“All developers, contractors, professionals, and the general public are urged to comply with the law and adhere to approved building standards and procedures,” Bwire said.

However, Bishop Kisitu emphasized that laws are meant to ensure order and harmony not to cause pain and agony, asking that the Board applies more humane ways of enforcing the law.

The amendments, which took effect on March 19, 2026 come amid challenges such as illegal developments, non-compliance with building standards, and recurring incidents of building collapse that have led to loss of life and property.

The key highlights of the amendment include introducing express and stringent penalties for building-related offences, among others and increment in penalties for various offences to make them more deterrent so as to achieve the purpose of the Act which is to ensure planned, safe, decent structures in harmony with the environment.

The loudest public outcries has been over the penalties for non-compliance. For example, building without a permit (regardless of the classification of building) the penalty increased from 50 currency points (Shs.1,000,000) or 2 years imprisonment to 2 currency points per square metre of the built-up area or 5 years imprisonment or both. In Uganda, one currency point is equal to Shs 20,000.

Building after the expiry of a permit- penalty increased from 25 currency points (Shs. 500,000) or imprisonment for 13 months or both and a further 2 currency points for each day the offence continues after notice is given to two currency points per square meter of the built-up area, after expiry of building permit.

Building using prohibited methods- penalty increased from 48 currency points (Shs 960,000) or 2 years imprisonment or both to 5 currency points per square metre of built-up area using the prohibited method

Meanwhile, at St. Nicholas Cathedral in Namungoona, Kampala’s Rubaga Division where hundreds gathered for Easter Prayers, the Archbishop of the Orthodox Church in Uganda, Jeronymos Muzeeyi, prayed for God’s Guidance and Grace to be bestowed upon leaders including the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Mutebi, President Kaguta Museveni and the Church Clergy.

Easter celebration in the Orthodox religion falls shortly after other Christian sects mark theirs, because they follow the Julian calendar. Orthodox Easter celebration is also, known as Pascha, which is the most significant feast day for Eastern Orthodox Christians, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Easter Prayers at St Nicholas Cathedral Namungoona begun with the lighting of candles, a gesture that symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Written by Reporter