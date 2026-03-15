comment
menu Home chevron_right
National News

Ugandan Catholic Bishops begin pilgrimage to Rome

Khalil manzil | March 15, 2026

The Catholic Bishops of Uganda under their umbrella body, the Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC) are today set to begin their pilgrimage to Rome, where they will participate in the traditional “ad Limina Apostolorum” visit.

According to the Vatican, during this significant visit, Ugandan bishops will meet Pope Leo XIV as a group for the first time since his election.

The pilgrimage will last a week, including meetings with various Dicasteries of the Holy See and culminating in a group audience with the Pope.

In an interview with Vatican News, Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Bishop of Lira Diocese in Northern Uganda and Vice Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, said he will, along with other Ugandan Bishops, represent all the faithful of Uganda on this pilgrimage to Rome.

Bishop Wanok said that while in Rome, he would present the concerns and aspirations of Lira Diocese to the Holy Father.

In a Pastoral Letter to the faithful, Bishop Wanok emphasised that prayer will be at the heart of the Ugandan Bishops’ pilgrimage. At the tombs of the Apostles Peter and Paul, the bishops will celebrate Holy Mass and pray for the faithful entrusted to their pastoral care.

According to a statement by Fr Isaac Ojok, Bishop Wanok assured the faithful of Lira Diocese that he would carry them with him in spirit –on this pilgrimage. He affirmed that he would personally present to the Lord the families of the Diocese, their hopes, struggles, and the faith that continues to sustain the Church in the Diocese.

The visit further provides bishops with an opportunity for reflection and renewal. It allows each bishop to deepen his responsibility as a shepherd of God’s people and to return, strengthened and affirmed by the successor of the Apostle Peter.

Bishop Wanok has invited all the faithful in Uganda to accompany the bishops in prayer.  He has since entrusted the journey to the intercession of Saint Peter, Saint Paul the Apostle, and the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying that their prayers may sustain the faith of the people and accompany families throughout the Lango Sub-region and all of Uganda.

The “ad limina apostolorum” visit is a mandatory meeting with the Pope that all diocesan bishops must undertake, usually every five years, to update him on the state of their dioceses.

The Ad Limina visit is thus a moment of deep communion with the universal Church. Through these encounters, the local churches remain closely united with the global mission of the Catholic Church.

 

Written by Khalil manzil

Related
Former UNEB Secretary Bukenya  is dead.
Damali Mukhaye | July 22, 2024
Related
Finance Minister Kasaija presents 2024-25 FY National Budget
Reporter | June 13, 2024
Related
Calls against corruption, homosexuality dominate Martyrs’ Day ...
Reporter | June 3, 2024

 KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

 

 

 

Go to album
  • cover play_circle_filled

    01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
    Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind with Kamara hosts Eng. David Luyimbazi

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Joel Bellenson

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts HON. Godfrey Kabbyanga

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Amos Wekesa

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr. Perez Ahabwe

play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
playlist_play