Ugandan Catholic Bishops begin pilgrimage to Rome

The Catholic Bishops of Uganda under their umbrella body, the Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC) are today set to begin their pilgrimage to Rome, where they will participate in the traditional “ad Limina Apostolorum” visit.

According to the Vatican, during this significant visit, Ugandan bishops will meet Pope Leo XIV as a group for the first time since his election.

The pilgrimage will last a week, including meetings with various Dicasteries of the Holy See and culminating in a group audience with the Pope.

In an interview with Vatican News, Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Bishop of Lira Diocese in Northern Uganda and Vice Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, said he will, along with other Ugandan Bishops, represent all the faithful of Uganda on this pilgrimage to Rome.

Bishop Wanok said that while in Rome, he would present the concerns and aspirations of Lira Diocese to the Holy Father.

In a Pastoral Letter to the faithful, Bishop Wanok emphasised that prayer will be at the heart of the Ugandan Bishops’ pilgrimage. At the tombs of the Apostles Peter and Paul, the bishops will celebrate Holy Mass and pray for the faithful entrusted to their pastoral care.

According to a statement by Fr Isaac Ojok, Bishop Wanok assured the faithful of Lira Diocese that he would carry them with him in spirit –on this pilgrimage. He affirmed that he would personally present to the Lord the families of the Diocese, their hopes, struggles, and the faith that continues to sustain the Church in the Diocese.

The visit further provides bishops with an opportunity for reflection and renewal. It allows each bishop to deepen his responsibility as a shepherd of God’s people and to return, strengthened and affirmed by the successor of the Apostle Peter.

Bishop Wanok has invited all the faithful in Uganda to accompany the bishops in prayer. He has since entrusted the journey to the intercession of Saint Peter, Saint Paul the Apostle, and the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying that their prayers may sustain the faith of the people and accompany families throughout the Lango Sub-region and all of Uganda.

The “ad limina apostolorum” visit is a mandatory meeting with the Pope that all diocesan bishops must undertake, usually every five years, to update him on the state of their dioceses.

The Ad Limina visit is thus a moment of deep communion with the universal Church. Through these encounters, the local churches remain closely united with the global mission of the Catholic Church.

Written by Khalil manzil