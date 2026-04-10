UNEB seeks for additional shs8.4bn in the next FY

Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB, is seeking for an additional 8.4 billion shillings in the next financial year to enhance the field conduct of examinations.

The executive director of the board, Dan Odongo while presenting the board’s budget of 174.8 billion shillings noted that the rates for invigilators, Chief invigilators, scouts and area supervisors was increased from 35,000 shillings to 45,000 shillings.

Odongo says that this money caters for the field transport of invigilators, scouts, area supervisors and transport of markers to and from centers.

He notes that the desired budget is 31.8 billion shillings, but only 23.4 billion has been provided, leaving a funding gap of 8.4 billion shillings.

Odongo also says that students whose exams were withheld because of exam malpractice will not be allowed to redo these exams, as this will be like rewarding crime.

“We have indicated in our unfunded and underfunded priorities. Part of the problem, Honorable Chair and members, is that where you have the field personnel not adequately remunerated, the temptation for them to succumb to little, little bribes is very strong. And then you also do not attract people who have the integrity it takes to manage examinations,”Mr. Odongo said.

“So we are appealing to the committee to look at the funding, the funding that we require in order to manage the field examination”, Mr.Odongo added.

Written by Prossy Kisakye