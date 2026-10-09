24 Pallisa district civil servants interdicted over gross financial mismanagement

MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

PALLISA-The Ministry of Local government has interdicted 24 Pallisa district Local government Civil servants over gross negligence of duty, abuse of office and mismanagement of public resources.

According to the letter dated Oct 2, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Ben Kumumanya, addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer [CAO] stated that as you are aware, the Minister of Local government convened a meeting in Pallisa district on Oct 1 and a number of issues were raised against the officers.

According to the letter, the issues raised against the officers in the meeting included gross negligence of duty, abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources and possible financial impropriety among others which have greatly compromised service delivery in the district.

Following the anti-corruption tour by the minister of local government, Mr Balaam Baruhahara Ateenyi, has seen a number of officers being arrested and charged for various offences.

While in Pallisa, it was just a bee –hive as some officers were seen hiding while others faced it rough with the minister at Pallisa district headquarters.

Some of the officers, included Mr Hebert Kirya Sajja [Chief Finance Officer], Mr Robert Omukesi [district Planner], Mr Muhamad Samuka [ district Natural resource], Mr Micheal Okwalinga [ district production], Mr Ronald Omutuju DEO], Mr George Onyait [ CDO], Dr Godfrey Mulekwa [DHO]M Mr Charles Katewu [secretary DSC], Mr John Opedun [district inspector of schools], Mr Fednard Opolot [ Town clerk-Agule Town council].

Others are Mr Emmanuel Kirya [ district internal auditor], Mr Aron Arewu [ Senior Assistant Secretary], Mr Samson Okurut Emasit [ Senior Assistant Secretary], Mr Apollo Opongoro [ senior procurement officer], Mr Jude Adee [ Senior commercial officer[, Mr Silver Okirya [ Town treasurer], Eng Solomon Emodo [ civil engineer], Eng Ben Okellobo [ civil engineer], Ms Cissy Hassan [CDO], Mr Francis Odele [Human resource officer], Mr Hannington Opedun [ water engineer], Mr Richard Jugu Mangole [ senior Assistant accountant] and Ms Jessica Biribawa [ records assistant]

“According, it has been decided that the officers be interdicted to pave way for investigations by the State House Anti-corruption unit and other relevant government agencies ”the letter reads in part

Adding that, “In line with the above, this is to instruct you to interdict the said officers with immediate effect as stipulated under section [f-s]14 of the public service standing orders 2021”.

The letter further stated that the purpose of this communication is to forward to you the instruction for your urgent action accordingly

The letter was copied to the Minister of Local government, State Minister for Local government, head of Public Service and Secretary to cabinet, and IGG, Head-State House Anti- corruption Unit, RDC-Pallisa and LC5-Pallisa.

During the meeting, the Pallisa RDC, Mr Majidu Dhikussoka and Deputy CAO Mr Ereu Simon Peter and former CAO, Mr Felix Majeme were also arrested.

It’s alleged that the RDC had been getting money from the community as fuel facilitation and as well part of the racket that shared NRM money which had been sent to the district for facilitation during the elections.

The officers are still being detained at Pallisa central Police station pending to be arraigned before court once investigations are complete.

Most of the arrested officers are heads of department, implying that the district has been left with a small skeleton of staff.

Hundreds of local people welcomed the arrest of the said officers, saying that huge sums of money had been sent to the district but on ground nothing to show.

Local residents thronged the venue to have a glimpse of the minister of Local government, with a call to have these officers give accountability for the funds.

“We don’t see any value for money. It’s high time they give full accountability to where they have taken the money. We are suffering in terms of service delivery” one James Opolot, one of the residents said

Adding that, “The Minister should also go to the sub-county level because they are partly to the conduit of siphoning tax payer’s money and leaving the vulnerable communities to suffer”.

Similarly, in Budaka district, a number of officers were also arrested and interdicted over the same offences.

However, local residents in different districts like Kibuku are also calling for the minister to visit them. The Kabweri County MP, Mr Patrick Wakida, had raised the matter before Parliament following the inhuman arrest of the officers but however, the Iki-Iki County MP, Mr Abdu Swaibu Kampanya, also made a rebuttal before Parliament that they have no problem with the way officers were arrested.