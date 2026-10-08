8 sentenced to death over Namayingo mob action murder

IGANGA: The High Court in Iganga has sentenced eight people to death for the murder of two men in a mob action incident in Namayingo District.

Justice David Batema convicted Odongo Misaki, Karoli Lwanga, Musoke Yakuti, Kabwiso Mairadi, Talisuna Muzaham, Wandera Karim, Wasire Pius and Latifu Nyanga on two counts of murder and sentenced each of them to death.

The court heard that on August 19, 2024, at Bukewa Central Village in Namayingo, the eight, together with others still at large, participated in the killing of Bagume Robert and Okech Moses.

The duo had reportedly gone fishing on Lake Victoria when they were intercepted over allegations of theft.

Their hands were tied behind their backs before they were taken to the home of Odongo Misaki, the area Local Council I chairperson, where they were beaten by a mob.

The prosecution led by Jonathan Tumushime told the court that the victims died from traumatic brain injuries.

An eyewitness identified all the eight accused persons in court and testified that some of them had gone to the lake where the victims were fishing.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says the convictions and sentences demonstrate its commitment to holding accountable those involved in mob action and unlawful killings.