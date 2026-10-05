Adjumani receives ultrasound machines to improve maternal care

By Marko Taibot

ADJUMANI: Adjumani District has received five portable Point-of-Care Ultrasound machines to improve antenatal care and enable health workers to detect pregnancy complications early.

The equipment, valued at about Shs100 million, was handed over on October 5 through the Ministry of Health under Pathfinder International’s Empower Programme, with funding from the UK Government through the British High Commission.

An additional Shs40 million has been invested in training five health workers to operate the machines.

The equipment will be distributed to Adjumani General Hospital, Mangula Health Centre IV, Ofua Health Centre, Ukusijoni Health Centre and Ayilo Health Centre III.

District leaders welcomed the support, saying the machines will bring ultrasound services closer to pregnant women, particularly refugees and host communities, while reducing the need for long-distance travel.

Health officials said the equipment would also strengthen timely referrals and support community outreach programmes.

They added that improved access to diagnostic services will contribute to efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths in the district.