CAF, AU urged to use Afcon to push for Visa-Free Africa

The African Union and the Confederation of African Football have been asked to use the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2027).

With only eight months until Afcon 2027, activists and other stakeholders are pushing for urgent action regarding the proposed single-visa arrangement across the three East African host countries.

This comes as efforts to introduce a single visa arrangement in Africa are currently centered on East Africa’s regional plans to host Afcon under the PAMOJA bid.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are advancing a proposal for a temporary single-entry visa ahead of the continental tournament scheduled for June 2027.

The plan, backed strongly by President Museveni, aims to allow fans, players and officials to move freely across the three countries for up to four months.

However, Mr. Abdulahi Mohammed Mubarak, who is on a mission for a Visa-free Africa for all visitors, has expressed concern over the delayed action on such an urgent matter.

The former Ghanaian legislator and journalist, through his Trans African Tourism and Unity Campaign says this is an opportunity for the African Union to actively join the Visa- Free Africa campaign.

“The African Union can use AFCON 27 as a pilot for the AU single African passport, you know, we have promised for many, many years, and we would also like to appeal to CAF to make the single visa a non-negotiable hosting requirement, the whole bureaucracy of having to require Africans to get visas before they go to other African countries is just too frustrating.

So as a way of enforcement, as a way of getting things done, the Confederation of African Football can make the single visa a non-negotiable hosting requirement, just like stadiums,” Mr Mubarak urged.

As part of his campaign, the 46-year-old politician embarked on a historic 40,000 km journey through 39 countries in over 160 days.

He set off from Accra Ghana on August 18th, 2025 with his first stop made at Lome, Togo’s capital and traversed several countries before arriving in Kampala on November 16th through Katuna border.