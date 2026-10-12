Court Martial to sentence two former ADF recruits over Kampala bombibgs

KAMPALA: The General Court Martial is today expected to sentence two former Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) recruits convicted of murdering two women in staged bomb operations in Munyonyo and Kalerwe, Kampala in 2025.

The convicts, Hamza Lyavaala and Walusansa Adil, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder last week and were further remanded to prison pending sentencing.

Prosecution, led by Lieutenant Regina Nanzala, is seeking the death penalty against the two.

The court heard that the operations were allegedly organised by UPDF Lieutenant Colonel Ephraim Byaruhanga, who is jointly charged with the two over the incidents.

Prosecutors stated that Byaruhanga organised the missions, secured accommodation for the suspects in Kinaawa, Nateete, and linked them to a man who manufactured improvised explosive devices.

On June 3, 2025 a woman identified as Sumaya Byaruhanga died after a bomb detonated in Munyonyo. Weeks later, on June 21, 2025, another woman, Sawiya Azuta, was allegedly intercepted at Kalerwe Market while carrying two bombs.

Prosecution maintains that the operations were staged to create fear among the public and security agencies.

The sentencing is expected to be delivered by a three member court chaired by Brigadier General Richard Tukacungura.

Meanwhile, former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence boss, General James Birungi, who is also facing charges linked to the incidents, is expected to return to court today for further hearing of his case.