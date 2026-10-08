Crested Cranes edge Zambia in Olympic qualifier

By Sharifah Ibrahim

Uganda’s Crested Cranes secured a slender advantage in the first leg of the 2028 Olympic qualifiers after beating Zambia 2-1 at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo, on Thursday.

The visitors took an early lead through Prisca Chilufya, putting Uganda under pressure in the opening stages.

However, the hosts responded strongly, with Agnes Nabukenya levelling the score with a well-taken free kick to send the two sides into the break level.

Sylvia Kabene then completed Uganda’s comeback in the second half, scoring the decisive goal to give the Crested Cranes a narrow lead heading into the return leg.

Uganda will travel to Zambia next week for the second leg, with the aggregate winner progressing to the next round of the Olympic qualification campaign.