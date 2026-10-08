MAK directs Prof. Buyinza to step aside over sexual harassment allegations

KAMPALA: Makerere University has directed Dr. Faisal Buyinza, an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Economic Theory and Analysis, to step aside from his duties as the university investigates allegations of sexual harassment, abuse of authority and gender-based violence against him.

In a press statement dated October 7th the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sarah Ssali said the management directive aims at protecting the integrity of the investigation and those participating in it.

She said the decision takes immediate effect and will remain in place for the duration of the investigation.

The university has also directed Buyinza not to contact, influence or interfere with any complainant or witness as the investigation proceeds.

Meanwhile Ms. Ssali revealed that to exercise fair judgement, the university has appointed a six-member committee to investigate the allegations and hear from complainants and witnesses, while giving Buyinza an opportunity to respond to the allegations.