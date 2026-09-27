Museveni urges Ugandans to tap into $11.6 trillion tourism industry

MBALE. President Museveni has urged Ugandans to embrace tourism as a key avenue for wealth creation, saying the country has natural attractions that can compete favourably on the global market.

Speaking at Mbale S.S. Grounds during celebrations to mark World Tourism Day, Mr Museveni said Uganda should take advantage of its natural endowments, including the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains and favourable climate.

“Uganda has what Europe has and what Europe doesn’t have, including the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains and our favourable climate,” he said.

Mr Museveni said the global tourism industry is worth about $11.6 trillion, urging Ugandans to position themselves to benefit from the sector.

He also linked tourism to environmental conservation, warning against the destruction of wetlands.

“If you love tourism, agriculture and want electricity, you must be against environmental destruction. Those who destroy wetlands are enemies of the future,” he said.