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Nakyobe warns government institutions over poor service delivery

The Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, has warned that poor service delivery in government institutions increases the cost of development and undermines its effectiveness.

 

Speaking at a high-level policy dialogue on Uganda’s Development Financing Architecture, Ms Nakyobe said administrative delays in project implementation, prolonged procurement processes and poor contract management impose unnecessary costs on the government.

 

She also cited duplication of roles among government institutions and corruption as factors that waste public resources and weaken public confidence in government institutions.

 

Ms Nakyobe urged public officers to ensure government systems facilitate development rather than obstruct it, saying efficient public service delivery is critical to maximising the impact of available development financing.

 

“Investors price the uncertainty, There is a cost,Lenders price the risks,There is a cost, Citizens respond to confidence. Development partners assess institutional credibility. They are for transparency.

 

Accountability, policy consistency and effective public institutions are not peripheral to government matters. They are uneconomic assets and the earlier we realize that the better for our country Uganda,” Ms Nakyobe urged. 

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