Nine arrested over motorcycle theft in Lwengo

By Gertrude Mutyaba

Lwengo. Police in Lwengo District have arrested nine people in an operation targeting suspected motorcycle thieves accused of killing boda boda riders and stealing their motorcycles.

Those arrested include Alex Kimbowa, Alex Ssebikande, Gonzaga Kimbugwe, Christopher Matsiko, Asuman Bamwerinda, Joseph Nsereko, Robert Taremwe, Kizza Musa and Sulaiman Mayanja.

The arrests follow a police crackdown on motorcycle theft, which has reportedly increased in the greater Masaka region.

The overnight operation, conducted on Friday, was led by Lwengo District Police Commander Rodgers Cheben and covered the villages of Namabaale, Lwoyo, Ndagwe and Lwendawula.

Police said the suspects had been operating from Ndagwe Sub-county, where they allegedly concealed stolen motorcycles before moving them to hideouts in neighbouring Rakai and Kyotera districts.

More than five stolen motorcycles were recovered during the operation, according to Southern Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye.

Police said the suspects initially denied the allegations but later gave contradictory accounts. They were subsequently detained as investigations continue.

Boda boda riders and residents in the affected areas commended police for the operation, saying their communities had suffered repeated killings of motorcycle riders.

The riders called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“We have been living in fear because some of our colleagues have lost their lives while trying to earn a living. We appeal to the police to ensure that those behind these attacks are held accountable so that riders can work without fear,” Dan Mwanje, one of the boda boda riders said.

Lwengo District Chairperson Abasi Kizito expressed concern over the rampant theft in the district and urged security agencies to intensify night patrols to apprehend suspects terrorising residents.

“We cannot allow criminals to continue terrorising our communities. We need stronger security measures, especially at night, and closer cooperation between residents and security agencies to help identify and apprehend those responsible,” Mr Kizito said.

Twaha Kasirye, the Southern Spokes Person confirmed the arrests, adding that police were still pursuing other suspects believed to be involved in the criminal activities. He urged young people to engage in productive activities and shun crime.

“We are continuing with our investigations and pursuing other suspects who may be connected to these crimes. We urge anyone with information that could help us to come forward and assist the police,” Mr Kasirye said.

Police said operations would continue as part of efforts to curb criminal activity in Lwengo District.