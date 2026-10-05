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NMG boss pledges professionalism, customer satisfaction

Nation Media Group (NMG) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Odundo, has pledged to put customers first, uphold professionalism and ensure customer satisfaction.

 

He made the commitment at the start of the Customer Service Week 2026 which runs from today October 5–9, under the theme; “The Extra Mile.”

 

Mr. Ondundo said this theme highlights the importance of going above and beyond for customers and appears in the official logo and celebration materials.

 

 “So customer service is at the very center of our belief and values as an organization. For the last six decades we have been positively influencing society in different areas. So this  year our thematic drive around customer service is to go the extra mile.

 

We believe that we have a duty to ensure that our audience and customers and stakeholders are able to get our information through different platforms, different channels. The quality of the content has got to speak to different things that they’re looking at. We have to ensure that even as we do what we do,  we have to be professional, we have to be customer centric to ensure that the customers are satisfied,”  Mr Odundo said.

 

Customer Service Week is an annual international celebration held during the first full week of October, recognizing employees who support and serve customers daily.

 

The Week also serves as a structured opportunity for organizations to celebrate service excellence and reinforce year‑round appreciation. This year, the Customer Service Week runs with a focus on appreciating frontline and support teams.

 

Since 1987, Customer Service Week has been observed as an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis, recognizing the customer service professionals.

 

This has over time helped reinforce service excellence and brand loyalty, while at the same time boosting morale and engagement across service teams.

 

Some of the week’s activities that companies can engage the workers in include time-off rewards, team-building activities, professional development opportunities, sharing customer compliments and in some cases provision of simple gifts and snacks. 

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