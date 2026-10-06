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Oboth joins global legislators to attend the 153rd IPU in Arusha

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth has joined global legislators attending the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in Arusha, Tanzania.

The five-day assembly, hosted by the Parliament of Tanzania, is being held from October 5th to 9th, 2026, under the theme, “Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.”

 

Oboth, in a post on his X account, said the assembly provides an opportunity to strengthen the IPU and promote multilateral parliamentary diplomacy.

 

The meeting has brought together lawmakers and parliamentary delegations from across the world to deliberate on issues affecting governance, democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

 

According to the IPU, the General Debate will provide a platform for delegates to exchange views and promote parliamentary action on good governance and empowering communities through inclusion, trust and equal opportunities.

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