Olympian Nakaayi returns to inspire Bombo SS students

By Darias Wasajja & Khalil Ibrahim Manzil

LUWEERO: Ugandan athlete Halimah Nakaayi, a former student of Bombo Senior Secondary School student and Youth Olympian, has returned to her former school to inspire learners as the institution celebrates 60 years of steady growth and inspiring the future.

Ms. Nakaayi represented Uganda at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore and won gold medal in the women’s 800-meter final at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha consistently represented the country in athletics.

While flagging off participants of the Bombo SS Run on Sunday morning in Luweero District, Ms. Nakaayi encouraged students to balance academics with sports, saying talent can open up opportunities including scholarships and international competitions, but requires discipline and hard work.

“It really means a lot to me, so I’m here to inspire the young generation to believe in themselves that they are the future champions. They can do it at an international level,so mainly I’m here to inspire the young ones here. I’m here to encourage the students to balance both academics with sports,” Ms Nakaayi Said.

Ms Nakaayi also called on more Ugandans to take up athletics, noting that the country needs new talent ahead of major competitions including the African Championships, Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Bombo SS Run, which had three races of 10Km, 5Km and 3Km as part of the several activities lined up to mark the school’s 60th anniversary. The celebrations will climax on October 3rd at Bombo Senior Secondary School, with Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh), the Chief Coordinator, Operation Wealth Creation and Senior Presidential Adviser, expected as Chief Guest.

Ms Nakaayi also revealed that as part of the milestone celebration, the school will also launch its Landmark Science Laboratory Building Fundraising Campaign, under the theme; “60 years of steady growth and inspiring the future”