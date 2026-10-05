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Omukama of Tooro names interim cabinet

The King of Tooro Edward Rukidi Nyabongo 1 has retained Tooro’s Premier, Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, as interim Prime Minister for a period of the Omukama has also further re- affirmed Charles Kamurasi Akiiki as the Omusuuga, a position he previously held.

 

The announcement was made this evening by the Principal Private Secretary to his Royal Majesty the Omukama, Paul Nyakana Businge in Karuziika Palace.

 

I come to you today with a short statement dated 5th October, 2026, appointment of a new team, Rukirabashaija Omukama has appointed Charles Kayondo Kamurasi to the position of Musuuga, deputized by Kato Wakatale. Rukirawa Seija Omukama has appointed Calvin Armstrong Romine to the position of acting stroke interim Omohikirwa to facilitate the transition for six months,he said. 

 

The Omukama has also appointed an 11-member interim advisory committee which includes former state minister for culture Peace Mutuuzo and former workers’ Aston Kajara.

 

“The members appointed include: 1. Erisa Kakiyomya 2. Chris Kaijuka 3. Ngwako Bernard 4. Monsignor Ayombo Isaiah 5. Peace Mutuzo 6. Binta Kasojo 7. Kabahenda Flavia 8. Abdala Mangalji 9. William Byaruhanga 10. Aston Kajara 11. Monica Ngombora,” Mr  Nyakana said.

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