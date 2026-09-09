Parliament Director of Communications Obore granted bail

KAMPALA: The Anti-Corruption Court has granted Former Parliament Director of Communications and Public Affairs Chris Obore cash bail of Shs30 million in a case where he and six other officials are accused of mismanaging Shs26.8 billion belonging to Parliament.

Justice Michael Elubu has also ordered Obore to deposit the title deed of his residence in Kiwanga, his passport, and provide sureties worth 300 million shillings.

The other accused persons, including Parliament Director of Human Resource Adilo Daniel, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker Leonard Okema, and Principal Research Officer Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, have also been granted bail ranging between 20 and 35 million shillings.

They have been ordered to deposit land titles or certificates of purchase for their respective residences, surrender their passports, and provide sureties worth Shs 300 million.

The court has directed that all accused persons report to the Deputy Registrar every first Monday of the month.

Justice Elubu warned that if any of the accused absconds, the land titles deposited as security will be forfeited to the State.

The seven officials are accused of receiving 26.8 billion shillings between 2023 and May this year for Parliament’s donations, corporate social responsibility and stakeholder engagement activities, but allegedly failed to implement the activities or refund the money.

Prosecution alleges that Obore received more than Shs5.2 billion, while Adilo Daniel allegedly received over Shs14.1 billion.

The accused face charges of embezzlement, causing financial loss, false accounting and money laundering.