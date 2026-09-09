Police arrest eight over viral attack video

Police in Old Kampala have arrested eight people suspected of being behind a viral social media video in which a group of men allegedly boast about attacking members of the public and threatening medical practitioners.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday during an intelligence-led operation at Gojo Gym in Namungona, Lubya Parish, Rubaga Division, Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala said preliminary investigations indicate that the gym was allegedly being used as a meeting point by individuals involved in violent criminal activities.

“Four of the eight suspects arrested are allegedly seen in the video, in which the group claims to have attacked several people, leaving some with broken jaws and teeth,” Kawala said.

The suspects also allegedly demand a share of money earned by dentists treating victims of the attacks and threaten medical practitioners who refuse to comply.

Ms Kawala said the suspects are also being investigated over allegations of robbery, housebreaking, theft, phone snatching, possession and use of deadly weapons, and unlawful possession of narcotic substances.

The suspects were identified as Matiti Mohammed, also known as Beast-Commander; Nurudin Kasule, alias 2 I/C; Umar Mubiru; Lukooya Adams; Kiyimba Martin; Alinda Yosam Junior; Walumu James; and Elvis Simanya.

Police said the last four suspects were found at the gym, with some allegedly in possession of suspected narcotic substances.

The suspects remain in police custody pending court proceedings.

Ms Kawala said investigations are continuing to identify other people appearing in the video and establish their alleged involvement in the attacks.

Police have urged members of the public with information about the suspects or possible victims to come forward.

By Hasifah Kabenge & Khalil Ibrahim Manzil