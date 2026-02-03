President Museveni lines up six witnesses to defend his 2026 Election Victory

By Ruth Anderah

President Yoweri Museveni has lined up six witnesses to defend his January 15th, 2026, presidential victory, which is being challenged before the Supreme Court.

The petition, filed by former National Peasants Party presidential candidate Robert Kasibante, seeks to nullify President Museveni’s win on grounds that the election was marred by widespread irregularities and conducted in non-compliance with electoral laws, which he says substantially affected the final outcome.

Kasibante also alleges that Museveni committed several electoral offences, including voter bribery and the use of abusive and derogatory language against rival candidates.

Among the six witnesses listed by the President are senior officials of the ruling National Resistance Movement and polling agents from various stations.

They include the party’s Secretary General Richard Todwong, Director of Legal Services Enoch Barata, and polling agents from Kawempe Church of Uganda Primary School playground, Mbogo Primary School playground, Lubowa Car Parking, and Wandegeya Muslim Primary School polling stations.

President Museveni has also indicated that he may call additional witnesses with permission from the Court.

The Electoral Commission, listed as the second respondent, has also lined up twelve witnesses to defend the conduct of the election.

These include the Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, Secretary Richard Baabo Kamugisha, and Director of Technical Support Services Solomon Muhumuza, who is expected to explain back-end information on the Biometric Voter Verification machines.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has indicated that he will call two witnesses to support the government’s position: Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi Karugaba and the Director of Operations of the Uganda Police Force, Assistant Inspector General of Police Frank Mwesigwa.

Today’s hearing has mainly focused on whether parties agreed on the issues for determination, as earlier directed by the court on January 28th, 2026.

Lawyers reported that they identified four agreed issues and four others for the court’s determination, filing a joint memorandum dated January 29th.

However, the justices have tasked lawyers representing all parties to present their cases with greater clarity.

In one instance, Kasibante’s lawyers were asked to point out at least one of the 15,000 alleged ungazetted polling stations where voting reportedly occurred, but they were unable to do so.

The hearing of the petition is currently underway before a panel of nine Supreme Court justices led by the Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija.

