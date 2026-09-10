Tooro elders prepare to gazette new King

Preparations are in high gear for the newly elected King of Tooro, to be gazetted and officially be introduced to Tooro kingdom and the general public ahead of the burial of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV slated for Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The royal Babiito Clan leaders on Wednesday evening named Prince Edward Kijanangoma Rukidi the next king of Tooro Kingdom, following the death of Omukama Oyo on August 27, 2026.

The announcement was read by Msgr Isaiah Mayombo on behalf of Babiito at the Karuziika palace in Fort Portal in presence of Babiito and the 21 committee members.

According to Mayombo, the new king was elected by the General Meeting of the Ababiito clan tasked with identifying a suitable candidate for Tooro throne.

In a resolution signed by 19 members of the committee, the members said they had undertaken consultations and due diligence before settling on Prince Kinjanangoma.

Prince Edward Kijanangoma, is son of the late Christopher Paul Kijanangoma and grandson of the late Omukama George David Rukidi III.

Mr. Moses Musinguzi, the spokesperson for the Babiito clan, says according to Tooro customs, Prince Kijanangoma is now responsible for performing the burial ceremony of king Oyo.

However, addressing an impromptu press conference in Fortportal on Wednesday night shortly after the announcement was made, the late King Oyo’s sister Princess Ruth Komuntale, refuted the clan leaders’ decision, saying it did not reflect what is contained in her brother’s will.

“My brother left behind a will which states very clearly that the next person in line is son, and also left a clear instruction about any other successor who might take over just in case something happens,so what was mentioned today (9th Wednesday 2026) was a Mistake,” She said.

While addressing journalists at the late King Oyo’s residence in Buziga, Kampala earlier, the minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Rtd. Gen. Henry Tumukunde said matters of succession would be handled in accordance with the law.

“We shall be following section 15 of the constitution, then of the institutional traditional leaders act 2011 and in that case if there is any dispute, the law provides on what exactly supposed to be done, the whole world is watching now Uganda owns its King, let us demonstrate that Uganda is peaceful, mature and capable of managing grief and transition with restrains and respect,” Tumukunde said.

Meanwhile, the queen mother Best Kemigisa has issued a statement calling for calm and for among the Batooro and members of the general public to allow the royal family to accord the king a send-off with the dignity and respect he deserves.

She has appealed to those fighting over the throne to be patient and allow her to grieve and bury her son, saying there will be time for all that. The Queen Mother said in the statement, that her son was a good king and loved the kingdom and served his people with dedication and love therefore should be accorded the dignity he deserves, even in death.

“He was a good son. He was a good king. He loved Tooro and served his people for 31 years. Most importantly, he served God. He has gone to be with the Lord. Please allow us to send him home with the dignity and respect he deserves”, the statement reads in part.

Today marks day seven of the official 9 days of mourning declared earlier by Tooro kingdom officials, which will culminate into King Oyo’s burial on Saturday September 12th.

According to the official burial program, public viewing of king Oyo’s body at the Karuziika palace in Fortportal ends at 5pm tomorrow Friday September 11.

By Jocelyne Nakibuule