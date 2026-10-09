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Uganda at 64: Economic challenges persist

As Uganda marks 64 years of independence from Britain on October 9, questions remain about the country’s progress towards economic self-reliance.

 

Speaking to KFM ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Professor Gerald Kagambirwe Karyeija, an associate professor of Public Administration and Management, said Uganda remains dependent on foreign aid, loans and imports despite its abundant natural and human resources.

 

He cited high public debt, youth unemployment and a weak manufacturing sector, which leaves the country exporting raw materials while importing finished products.

 

Prof Karyeija said rampant corruption in public offices has also undermined economic empowerment, creating a society where the wealthy accumulate wealth more easily while many poor Ugandans work hard but gain little.

 

He urged the government to invest in strong institutions and sustainable economic systems to empower the next generation and strengthen the country’s economic stability.

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