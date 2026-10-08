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Uganda marks 64th independence anniversary virtually

KAMPALA: Uganda today commemorates 64th years of Independence.

 

Unlike previous celebrations, today’s event is to be held virtually at State House Entebbe, officiated by President Museveni expected to officiate at the Celebrations.

 

The Independence Day Anniversary is a National reflection, and an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of the fore-bearers and to celebrate the achievements of our sovereign Republic.

 

Earlier, the Minister for the presidency Milly Babalanda said that about 30 guests and a few Religious Leaders will be physically present, while the rest of the country will follow the celebrations through different broadcast channels.

 

“This these recognises the sacrifices of Uganda’s Independence Heroes and Herons as the foundation upon which countries freedom was attained, a detailed synopsis aligned to the theme was prepared and as guided, publicity and mobilization activities through the Residence Districts commissioners, Chairpersons and Chief Administrative officers,”Ms Babalanda Said.

 

She added that president Museveni will also confer Awards in various categories, upon 20 outstanding Ugandans, under the National Honours and Awards. 

 

This years’ celebrations will be held under the theme: “Embracing Our Sovereignty with Hope and Visionary Leadership”.

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