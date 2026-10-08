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Uganda to start national ID and ballot paper production

KAMPALA: The government has revealed plans to start production of national Identification cards and ballot papers, through the Uganda Security and Printing Company (USPC).

 

With a near-completed security printing facility in Entebbe, Uganda, through the Uganda Security and Printing Company (USPC) is scheduled to begin local production of security documents-including passports, national IDs, and ballot papers-by 2028, with currency production to follow.

 

This move comes at a time localizing government contracts aims to retain foreign exchange reserves and stimulate domestic growth, private sector bodies continue to navigate policy balancing acts regarding market share distribution between state-run corporations and private commercial printers.

 

USPC Projects Implementation Manager Mr. Abdul Nsubuga said local production of sensitive documents is scheduled to launch by 2028.

 

He says the upgraded system is designed to tightly link national ID and passport data to create unified, highly secure personal verification records.

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