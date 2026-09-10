Court remain closed as judiciary holds Court Open Day

KAMPALA: The Judiciary will today, Thursday, September 10th, 2026, hold the third National Court Open Day at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

The event will be held under the theme “Delivering Inclusive, Efficient and Effective Justice.”

The Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo, says the Open Day is aimed at bringing court users closer to justice institutions, sensitizing the public on court processes and receiving feedback on the administration of justice.

According to Justice Abodo, the event will also showcase key judicial reforms, including digitalization of court processes, electronic filing and case tracking, alternative dispute resolution, court-annexed mediation, plea bargaining and the Small Claims Procedure.

The public will also receive guidance on filing cases, bail procedures, court fees, appeals, accessing judgments and rulings, and enforcement of court decisions.

A total of 88 exhibitors are expected to participate, including the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Police, Prisons, Uganda Law Society and Judicial Service Commission.

The Judiciary has also cautioned the public against corruption, urging court users to make payments only through authorized channels, demand official receipts and report suspected corruption or misconduct.

The public, litigants, advocates, students and other stakeholders have been encouraged to attend the Open Day and engage with judicial officers and justice sector institutions.