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Former PS Ssali, five others slapped with fresh charges in a Shs3.8bn war loss compensation fraud case

KAMPALA: Former Ministry of Trade Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali and five co-accused have been charged afresh over the alleged diversion of Shs 3.8 billion meant to compensate Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society for war losses.

 

The accused, including Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankoko, former Busiki County MP Paul Akamba, Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi and Leonard Kavundira, denied the charges when the amended indictment was read to them before the Anti-Corruption Court.

 

The fresh charges follow a ruling by Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, allowing the prosecution to amend the indictment and introduce three additional money laundering counts.

 

The amended indictment now contains 12 counts, including abuse of office, causing financial loss, stealing by an agent, receiving stolen property, money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

 

Prosecution states that Ssali, while serving as Permanent Secretary and Accounting Officer, irregularly included Buyaka Growers Cooperative among beneficiaries of war loss compensation and authorized payments of more than 3.8 billion shillings to Kirya and Company Advocates.

 

The accused have denied the allegations.

 

The case has been adjourned to 2pm today for a ruling on Paul Akamba’s application seeking to halt the trial pending his appeal in the Constitutional Court.

 

 

 

 

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